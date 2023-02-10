Fulham boss Marco Silva expecting ‘completely different’ Nottingham Forest test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fulham boss Marco Silva expecting ‘completely different’ Nottingham Forest test

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 4:16 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva (left) has been impressed by the work of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper (right) (John Walton/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva (left) has been impressed by the work of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper (right) (John Walton/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva is preparing his side to face a completely different Nottingham Forest from the one they beat earlier in the season.

Forest head to Craven Cottage on Saturday undefeated in the Premier League this year.

It is a run of form which has seen Steve Cooper’s men take 11 points from five games to pull clear of the relegation zone.

The upturn in fortunes is in stark contrast to when the newly-promoted sides met at the City Ground earlier in the campaign, Fulham coming from behind to win 3-2.

Silva’s squad adapted quicker on their own return to the top flight, having pushed on into the top half of the table.

The Portuguese coach, though, fully expects a stern test against a Forest side aiming to extend an unbeaten run.

“It will be a another tough one. They are different than when we played against them at Forest,” Silva said.

“I can say completely different, even if most of the players who started that game are going to start again.

“But there is a slight difference in some players, they again signed good players in January. We are talking about a club that signed around 25 or 26 players this season.

“Of course they need time to gel, to put everything in the right direction. They are in good momentum and they want to keep the momentum for sure, but they know as well that it will be tough for them.”

Silva told a press conference: “Everyone that comes to play at the Cottage, normally it is tough for them to play, with the environment that we play, we like to play on the front foot every time.

“The players feel really well and comfortable with our style, with the way we approach the game.”

Fulham won their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Sunderland on Wednesday night, but have lost twice in their last three Premier League outings.

“It was a really important week and we want to finish on a high,” Silva said. “It will be important for us to perform well, in front of our fans and get the three points.

“We are always really focused on ourselves. (We are) analysing the opposition side, of course, and with full respect for their strengths and (looking for) something that we can exploit in their weaknesses as well.”

Fulham captain Tom Cairney will miss out because of an ankle problem picked up late on at Sunderland, but midfielder Harrison Reed (knee) should be available.

Deadline-day signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic are both in line to make their debut.

Silva said: “Sasa is training well. He is already showing his quality.

“Him and Cedric will be involved in the squad list and after, I will decide if they play.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic came off the bench at Sunderland, but the Serbia forward saw his scoreless run extended to five games.

Silva said: “It is not a concern. Sometimes strikers have these moments. Mitro is our top scorer, but others can score too.”

