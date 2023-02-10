I live for this game – Roberto De Zerbi up for Brighton’s clash with Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I live for this game – Roberto De Zerbi up for Brighton’s clash with Palace

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 4:24 pm
Roberto De Zerbi is looking forward to Saturday’s derby (John Walton/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi is looking forward to Saturday’s derby (John Walton/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi wants his side to embrace the emotion of Saturday’s clash with rivals Crystal Palace as they look to continue their great form.

The Seagulls have won five of their last six games in all competitions and sit sixth in the Premier League, with two matches in hand on Tottenham above them.

They are 10 points clear of Palace but have not beaten the Londoners since March 2019, drawing four and losing two of the last six meetings.

This is De Zerbi’s first experience of the clash, and he told a press conference: “I live for this game. It’s an honour to play this game. We must play a bold game, aggressive game, but I don’t want to lose our quality, our style of play.

“The first part of the season has been fantastic in terms of results, in terms of quality of play, and we have to continue in this way. But tomorrow is a different game.

“The emotions are the most important part of football and we have to feel the emotion in the football. But we have to be clear to the other things, to be focused on the game, on our quality, on our style of play, but we have to feel it’s a different game.

“We want to beat them for sure. We want to make our fans happy. It will be a very important game for us. I love this kind of game, we are ready to play.”

Albion will have World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister available again after he served a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards, and De Zerbi confirmed the Argentinian will go straight back into the side.

“It will be great to have Alexis back, he will play tomorrow,” said the Italian. “He’s a very important player for us, it’s excellent to have him available.”

Brighton will still be without injured duo Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill but striker Evan Ferguson is available again after sitting out last weekend’s victory over Bournemouth.

De Zerbi is weighing up whether to put the 18-year-old straight back in, saying: “Evan Ferguson is available, but I have a decision to make between him and Deniz Undav. He played well last week. Evan is more of a striker, but Deniz is also very important to how we play.”

De Zerbi is looking forward to locking horns with Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

“They are a good team with good players and a good manager,” said De Zerbi.

“Patrick was a fantastic player, I don’t know him too well as a coach. I respect him and his work there.”

