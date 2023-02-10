Marcus Smith must make way as England revamp midfield before Italy showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Smith must make way as England revamp midfield before Italy showdown

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 6:03 pm
Marcus Smith has been dropped by England (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Smith has been dropped by England (Adam Davy/PA)

England have broken up their contentious playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell as part of a revamped midfield named for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy.

Having started the last eight Tests together, Smith has been demoted to the bench to accommodate Owen Farrell’s selection at fly-half instead of inside centre.

Former England boss Eddie Jones hoped the creative alliance would blossom in time for the World Cup and Steve Borthwick retained the duo for his first game in charge against Scotland last Saturday, but they have fired only sporadically as a partnership.

“My policy always has been – and I’ve been very clear about this – that I pick a team for the game we are playing,” Borthwick said.

“I’ve been very clear that every game matters for England. I’m not looking to games beyond or aspects beyond in months to come – I focus upon this week and that’s what I’m doing with this team.

“I feel blessed that we’ve got some fantastic fly-halves in this country, which is brilliant for the competition for places.”

Borthwick completed a significant overhaul of the midfield by replacing Joe Marchant with Henry Slade at outside centre while Ollie Lawrence fills the vacancy created at 12.

Slade has recovered from the hip injury that forced him to sit out the 29-23 Calcutta Cup defeat in round one, with the hard-running Lawrence promoted off the bench.

Owen Farrell will start at fly-half against Italy
Owen Farrell will start at fly-half against Italy (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It’s fantastic to welcome Henry Slade back. He’s a player who’s played very well for his club and who has great attributes in the centre. He has a fantastic left foot which gives strength to the team,” Borthwick said.

“Ollie Lawrence has played really well all season for his club. We’ve got some exciting players there in the centre and that’s why I decided to make the change.”

Only one change has been made to the pack, with turnover specialist Jack Willis replacing Ben Curry at openside flanker for his first start since suffering a horrific knee injury in the same fixture two years ago.

Willis would have been involved against Scotland only for his commitments with Toulouse to disrupt his availability having joined the French club in the wake of Wasps being placed into administration.

“I’ve spoken to Jack each and every week since I took this role. He had a knock and wasn’t playing for the first few weeks of January. He’s worked tremendously hard to get to this point,” Borthwick said.

“He’s then gone and played for Toulouse. He’s come back in to England, he’s trained with us and then gone and played for his club.

“And he’s managed all those demands in a really mature, professional manner. He adds to a really competitive back row that that we have.”

Henry Arundell is poised to win his fourth cap after being named on the bench where he will provide back three cover, the ankle injury that forced him to miss the autumn now fully healed.

Also present among the replacements is Alex Mitchell, who has beaten England’s most capped player Ben Youngs for the role of supporting starting scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet.

England have won all 29 previous meetings with Italy but the Azzurri toppled Wales and Australia last year and took France to the wire on Sunday, pointing to a team on the rise.

