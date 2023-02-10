Anderson enjoys Broad bowling and Wyatt was waiting – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 10.
Cricket
James Anderson enjoyed Stuart Broad’s performance.
Danni Wyatt was ready.
Football
Bristol City’s squad dished the dirt.
Bastian Schweinsteiger liked Ana Ivanovic’s news.
John Terry nailed his colours to the mast.
Golf
It was wet in Singapore.
MMA
Conor McGregor hooked up with Chris Brown.
Boxing
Ricky Hatton had a run.