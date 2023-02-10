Carlos Corberan defends goalkeeper David Button after Birmingham spring surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan defends goalkeeper David Button after Birmingham spring surprise

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 11:20 pm
Birmingham beat West Brom at St Andrew’s (Simon Marper/PA)
Birmingham beat West Brom at St Andrew’s (Simon Marper/PA)

Boss Carlos Corberan admits West Brom were surprised by Birmingham but refused to blame goalkeeper David Button.

Hannibal Mejbri’s first senior goal – from a cheeky free-kick – and Krystian Bielik’s header sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Button was at fault for both goals, after being caught out by Hannibal before flapping at a corner to allow Bielik to score, but Corberan defended his goalkeeper.

“It would be easy to say we have lost because of David but I don’t think so,” he said, as Albion remained sixth in the Championship. “I know he is not going to be happy.

“What I proposed didn’t work, our attack couldn’t beat their defence.

“The team didn’t perform. It took more than the usual time to adapt and with the first goal they played a surprise.

“The defeat wasn’t by luck, we didn’t perform well in attack. We were surprised by two set-piece actions, that was the difference in the game.

“They started very aggressively and surprised us with the first goal because we were waiting for a cross. They surprised us but we couldn’t surprise them.”

Birmingham were on top from the off and Hannibal opened the scoring with his improvisation after 10 minutes.

Lukas Jutkiewicz was fouled 30 yards out and Hannibal embarrassed Button by curling into the bottom corner as the goalkeeper lined up for a cross.

Albion were always second best, with Birmingham’s determination and tempo earning a first double over the Baggies for 24 years.

Marc Albrighton had a shot deflected wide and Daryl Dike was an occasional nuisance but there was little to trouble the hosts.

Albion failed to improve after the break and Bielik made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half when he nodded in Hannibal’s corner.

John Ruddy saved John Swift’s drive but Blues eased to victory to move 10 points clear of the bottom three – and briefly ease tensions after pre-game protests against owners Birmingham Sports Holdings.

Boss John Eustace said: “I’m so proud of the group, it’s a difficult day with the protests and it shows the character of the group.

“We were favourites for relegation at the start of the season, we have a group who are very honest and proud to play for the club and who will fight and scrap for each other.

“It’s an excellent performance, we were very aggressive and you can see the togetherness there.

“When you get knocked and people doubt you and it’s all doom and gloom, if you do things properly and look at the bigger picture the players can understand.”

