On this day in 2019: Aaron Ramsey agrees deal to join Juventus

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus, on this day in 2019.

It was announced by the Serie A club that Ramsey, then 28, had agreed a four-year deal and would officially join on July 1, the day after his Arsenal contract expired.

Confirmation of the move ended considerable speculation over the future of the Wales international, who turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

🏆 2014🏆 2015🏆 2017 Aaron Ramsey: Our Wembley hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9DgbiwNfJF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 12, 2019

Juventus had long been the favourites for Ramsey’s signature despite a host of other top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, being linked.

In a statement issued on his social media platforms, Ramsey wrote: “I wanted to issue a personal statement for all the Arsenal fans who have been extremely loyal and supportive.

“You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there for me through all the highs and lows I have encountered during my time at the club.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years in north London. Thank you.

Aaron Ramsey spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I will continue to give the team 100 per cent and hope to finish the season strongly, before heading on to my next chapter in Turin.”

A statement from the Gunners read: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Aaron Ramsey a happy and successful future.

“Aaron’s made a fantastic contribution to our club since joining from Cardiff City in 2008. He has always been a consummate professional and will always have a special place in the hearts and memories of Arsenal fans around the world.”

Following his departure from Arsenal, Ramsey played 70 times for Juventus, winning the Serie A title once. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers before joining Nice on a free transfer.