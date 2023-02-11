England ease to victory over West Indies in T20 World Cup opener

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England began their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win against the West Indies.

Windies won the toss and chose to bat first and captain Hayley Matthews dominated the opening stages, smashing 37 from 23 balls by the end of the powerplay.

Sophie Ecclestone found the breakthrough to dismiss Matthews for 42 with her first of three wickets, to shift momentum England’s way, before two run outs helped restrict the West Indies to 135 for seven.

Sophia Dunkley’s quickfire 34 from 18 set the tone for England before she was brilliantly caught and bowled by Chinelle Henry.

But Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Heather Knight put on a partnership of 67 to see England home with 33 balls to spare.