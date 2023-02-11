Kieron Morris fires Tranmere to victory against promotion-chasing Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A predatory first-half goal from Kieron Morris proved the difference as Tranmere edged out Salford 1-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

Rovers moved back into the top half of the table, while Salford blew their chance to go fourth.

Salford threatened early when Ryan Watson drilled narrowly off target from 20 yards.

Rovers went ahead midway through the first half when Morris slid in to convert Ethan Bristow’s low cross at the far post.

The hosts were well in control and Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns was called upon to save superbly from Harvey Saunders’ crisp low drive.

Shortly before the interval Saunders almost notched a spectacular goal when his overhead kick flew inches wide.

Conor McAleny went close for the Ammies after the restart while, at the other end, Cairns saved smartly from Morris.

The visitors were then unlucky when Saunders’ effort was cleared off the line and onto a post by Bristow, before Matt Smith’s follow-up was hacked off the line by Tom Davies.

Morris almost added a second late on when his long-range strike was beaten away by the diving Cairns.