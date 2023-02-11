Jamie Walker earns Bradford late win over in-form Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Walker’s late strike handed Bradford their first victory on the road since November with a 3-2 win over Stevenage.

In a dramatic second half that brought four goals, Walker’s 86th-minute stunner ended Stevenage’s 12-game unbeaten run.

The first half swung mostly in Stevenage’s favour, with Carl Piergianni breaking the stalemate with a well-timed header on 26 minutes.

Mark Hughes’ men got back into the game almost instantly after the break with a Matt Derbyshire volley rattling the crossbar and bouncing over the line for the equaliser.

Andy Cook levelled from the spot, firing into the bottom right corner after Dan Sweeney was caught pulling Matty Platt’s shirt.

Keeper Harry Lewis was on hand to rescue the Bantams on a number of occasions but Stevenage were not finished and Sweeney redeemed himself with a powerful header from a Jake Forster-Caskey corner to equalise.

But chaos ensued as Walker’s rocket strike sealed a long-awaited away victory for Bradford.