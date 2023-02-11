Blackpool slip to bottom of Championship after draw at home to Rotherham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool slipped to the bottom of the SkyBet Championship after a scrappy 0-0 draw with fellow relegation battlers Rotherham at Bloomfield Road.

Millers midfielder Oliver Rathbone went closest to breaking the deadlock, but Seasiders goalkeeper Chris Maxwell thwarted him with a fine save as both sides were forced to settle for a point.

New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy is now without a win in his first four matches in charge in all competitions.

Winger Josh Bowler, restored to the starting line-up, had a shot charged down in the 13th minute as the home side started brightly.

Less than a minute later, midfielder Sonny Carey shot straight at Millers keeper Viktor Johansson from a good position inside the box.

Bowler had another chance moments later as the Seasiders kept up the pressure in their search for a breakthrough.

Right-back Cohen Bramall forced Maxwell to palm his angled drive wide as the visitors finally sprung into life.

But then there was a prolonged stoppage in play as German midfielder Tom Trybull was forced off injured after a collision.

It was an enforced change Seasiders boss McCarthy could have done without so early in the contest.

Grant Hall wasted a great chance to put the visitors ahead but he headed wide from Conor Coventry’s free-kick four minutes before the break.

Rathbone worked an opening for a decent chance on the stroke of half-time, but the former Manchester United midfielder saw his shot charged down.

Bramall then went close to scoring, but his sweet right-foot strike struck the outside of the post and flew to safety.

Substitute Charlie Patino forced Swedish shot-stopper Johansson into a decent save shortly after the hour mark with his clever volley.

Two minutes later Jordan Hugill lashed a powerful right-foot shot across the face of the goal as the home side went close to breaking the deadlock.

Midfielder Hakeen Odofin headed straight at Seasiders skipper Maxwell as both sides pushed for the opener.

Jordan Thorniley had a shot charged down inside the six-yard box as the home side rallied in the closing stages with a chance of their own.

But substitute Tom Eaves headed wide of the right post from Rathbone’s delivery as the visitors again looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Maxwell produced a fine save to deny Rathbone but, despite both sides battling until the death, neither could find the breakthrough they craved.