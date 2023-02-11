Crawley snatch draw as Ben Gladwin strikes late against Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stoppage-time goal from Ben Gladwin rescued Crawley a point in a 2-2 home draw against fellow League Two strugglers Crewe, who ended with 10 men.

An own goal by Luke Offord gave the Reds a first-half lead but two goals from Daniel Agyei, one a penalty, looked to be enough to give Crewe only their second win under Lee Bell until Gladwin had the final say.

Crawley striker Dom Telford fired into the side netting early on before the Reds went ahead on 19 minutes when Alex skipper Offord put through his own goal after good work down the wing by Kellan Gordon.

Crewe, with only two away league wins this season, threatened when a goal-bound shot from Elliott Nevitt was held by keeper Corey Addai.

At the other end Jack Powell had a stinging drive tipped over by keeper David Richards before Addai kept Crawley ahead by superbly denying Nevitt after Agyei’s pass.

Crewe levelled six minutes after the break when Ryan Finnigan played in Agyei and he planted an angled shot into the roof of the net in front of the travelling fans.

And Agyei was on target again just after the hour mark when he stroked home from the penalty spot after Ludwig Francillette had brought down Callum Ainley.

Crewe were reduced to 10 men five minutes from time when defender Sean Robertson picked up a second yellow card for a foul, and their resistance was broken in the sixth minute of stoppage time when skipper Gladwin made it 2-2 from 12 yards.