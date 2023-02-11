Lukas Jensen on fine form to help Accrington claim point at Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A superb save in each half from Lukas Jensen earned Accrington a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Cheltenham.

The Burnley loan goalkeeper denied Taylor Perry with a save low to his right after a slick attacking move in the 11th minute as the home side made the stronger start.

Jensen, who saved a penalty in the midweek draw at Port Vale, made an even better stop to keep out Liam Sercombe’s effort in the 57th minute.

Cheltenham’s leading scorer Alfie May wasted a clear opportunity to break the deadlock early in the second half as he miscued wide with the goal gaping after Aidan Keena’s pull-back.

Accrington’s only chance of note fell to Sean McConville, who saw his volley blocked by Luke Southwood after Rosaire Longelo’s low delivery from the right just before half-time.

May forced Jensen into evasive action again 10 minutes before the end but once again the Danish goalkeeper was equal to it and Sercombe volleyed wide late on.

Cheltenham are still waiting for their first league win of 2023 while Accrington remain in the bottom four but climb one place to 22nd.