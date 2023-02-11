Shrewsbury record sixth-straight win with comeback victory against Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury made it six league wins on the spin for the first time since April 2015 as they edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 League One comeback victory against Port Vale.

Steve Cotterill’s side suffered a horror festive period with three-straight defeats and were then knocked out of the FA Cup.

But 18 points from a possible 18 has put them knocking on the door of the play-offs, with three points now between them and the top six.

Dominic Politic fired Vale in front after just 13 minutes as their bid for a first win since New Year’s Eve started well.

But Chey Dunkley and Luke Leahy turned the game on its head within six first-half minutes.

Both goals came from corners as Dunkley thundered home his fifth goal of the season to level in the 27th minute before Leahy fired home from close range to give the hosts the lead.

Ryan Bowman saw his effort cleared off the line five minutes before the break as the hosts pressed.

But Cotterill’s charges got their reward when Killian Phillips smashed home from a second phase from a free-kick.

Vale’s Jamie Proctor grabbed his first goal of the season eight minutes after the restart as he calmly slotted home after Gavin Massey’s run.

Massey could have levelled on the hour as he headed the ball over the crossbar before Dan Jones forced Marko Marosi into a great save.