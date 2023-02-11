Stuart Broad says being axed for England’s tour of West Indies ‘saved my career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad says being axed for England’s tour of West Indies ‘saved my career’

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 6:02 pm
Stuart Broad believes he came close to the end of his Test career last year (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad believes he came close to the end of his Test career last year (David Davies/PA)

Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year’s tour of the West Indies.

The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday’s series opener at Mount Maunganui.

But 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end. In the aftermath of a 4-0 Ashes defeat Down Under, Sir Andrew Strauss made the shock decision to drop Broad and James Anderson for a Caribbean tour that was billed as a ‘red-ball reset’.

Broad (right) and James Anderson (left) were deemed surplus to requirements a year ago.
Broad (right) and James Anderson (left) were deemed surplus to requirements a year ago (Mike Egertoh/PA)

The gamble of ousting the two most prolific wicket-takers in the country’s history backfired, with England losing the series decider following two turgid draws, and the duo were welcomed back with open arms by the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Broad was stung by his omission at the time but has come to realise that it was a blessing in disguise to avoid flogging himself on batting-friendly surfaces in Barbados and Antigua.

“Arguably that decision saved my career. If I had gone there on those pitches I’m not sure I’d be here now,” he said.

“I don’t think it was designed like that by the selectors but I count myself as pretty lucky. Looking back a year I would not have chosen to miss the Caribbean but it was a good thing that has happened for me. When I got left out I changed my mindset to just attacking a week at a time.

“It can be quite tiring looking too far ahead all the time and we got in a habit of doing that. I’m very relaxed now. If and when I get selected, I will give it everything, charge in, sign it off and go again. It’s a big year for English cricket and the way this team is operating, it’s exciting to be a part of.”

Broad’s brush with his own cricketing mortality has led him to appreciate his Test career even more, as he enters his 17th year as an international athlete.

Both he and Anderson have been enthusiastic adopters of the changes ushered in by Stokes and McCullum, from the bonding efforts behind the scenes to the focus on entertaining on the pitch.

He even got the chance to take it in from a distance in December, when he became an avid viewer of the historic whitewash in Pakistan while getting to grips with the demands of fatherhood.

“I feel very lucky to have been around for the birth in the first 12 weeks of Annabella’s life, it’s certainly life-changing that is for sure, but I watched that tour intensely,” Broad said.

“It was really entertaining. I was quite addicted to watching and see what was coming. The way they played was breathtaking for an England team away from home in the subcontinent.”

He was particularly taken by 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed’s cameo as the so-called ‘nighthawk’ on debut in Karachi. Broad was first earmarked for the role, which involves a tailender being promoted to swing with abandon and shift the momentum of the match, but he has yet to get the chance.

“I sent Baz (McCullum) a text when he did that, I was quite impressed with his start,” he said with a smile.

“The whole dream of a nighthawk is hitting your first ball for six but he crunched his down the ground for four then got out slogging so they were both big ticks.”

Broad’s wide-eyed enthusiasm speaks volumes for the relaxed environment that currently exists around the group and he clearly believes McCullum’s mission to make the Test squad the place to be for aspiring players is working.

“Yes, you can earn a lot more money playing T20 stuff and if that is your main goal then you are always going to go down that route. But the job satisfaction of this environment is 10 out of 10,” he said.

“There is no way you can replicate walking off after five days winning a Test match after the effort you have put in. It tests character, fitness and skill.”

It is that kind of challenge that keeps Broad charging in every day, with his white-ball days long behind him. Asked if he might roll back the years to take part in The Hundred this year, with the whole of August cleared for the competition, he was definitive.

“It’s not for me. The idea of bowling 15 balls and getting slogged at my age doesn’t fill me with any excitement to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve enjoy watching it and seen some very entertaining games but some cricket is better enjoyed from the stands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at…
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented