Michael Duff happy to put on a show for Barnsley’s fans

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 6:17 pm
Barnsley manager Michael Duff thanked the fans (Nigel French/PA)
Barnsley manager Michael Duff thanked the fans (Nigel French/PA)

Michael Duff praised Barnsley’s fans as his side defeated Cambridge 2-0 at Oakwell, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Max Watters opened the scoring before being shown a red card before half-time.

A second-half volley from Jordan Williams doubled Barnsley’s lead as they saw the game out, limiting Cambridge’s opportunities to get back in the game.

And Duff felt the atmosphere created at Oakwell helped them get over the line.

“We know we’ve got quality; the two goals were moments of quality,” he said.

“It feels like a really good win because we were against the odds with 10 men.

“To dig in and play over an hour with 10 men, I thought we were fairly comfortable. It was a difficult but pleasing win.

“It was pleasing the way they adapted (formation), it’s the first clean sheet we’ve kept for a while, and it was with 10 men.

“That’s the best the fans have been since I’ve been here by a country mile.

“They can see the players are putting effort in, the second goal came in a 15-minute period where the fans were giving everything.

“We have to thank them (the supporters), it was a brilliant effort from the supporters and a brilliant effort from the players today.”

On the performance of goalkeeper Harry Isted on his debut, Duff said: “He’s been at a Championship club for a long time and for a reason.

“The one moment we needed him, he stepped up.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner felt his side were lacking in some areas.

“We lacked a bit of penetration and composure at times,” he said.

“After the sending off we finished the half really well, we probably needed another five minutes because we had good momentum. The game changes in the second half when they make two changes.

“It became tough for us after the second goal. We did have some moments where we may have been able to turn it in our favour but it wasn’t to be for us this afternoon.”

On the first goal, Bonner said: “It’s definitely a move we can defend better. It’s a short diagonal ball, we probably didn’t have the right shape in our pressing at the start of the game. We knew it was coming but we didn’t contain it well enough, so that’s on me really.

“Their record is exceptional when they go in front, so the first goal was always important.

“When you play against a team that are defensively so strong, it’s tough to be too creative against them.”

