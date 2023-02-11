Slaven Bilic bemoans ‘lack of quality’ as Watford can only draw with Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic bemoans ‘lack of quality’ as Watford can only draw with Blackburn

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 6:19 pm
Watford manager Slaven Bilic bemoaned a lack of quality (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Watford manager Slaven Bilic bemoaned a lack of quality (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic believed securing victory was only prevented by a lack of quality as they drew 1-1 with Blackburn.

The Hertfordshire side overcame Bradley Dack’s first-half effort at Vicarage Road, with debutant Wesley Hoedt netting for the Hornets in the second half.

Watford were generally on top in the contest and the result keeps them still in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

However, in a game that saw Joao Pedro return as captain, they were often wasteful in dangerous areas, which Bilic felt prevented them from taking a three-point haul.

He said: “I’m pleased with the performance, not just possession. We were constantly in a good situation, on the wings or the final third.

“It was just a lack of quality – when it came down to crosses, when it comes down to reactions in the box, that was lacking.

“Then we conceded a goal from their only attack that looked dangerous. But that didn’t kill us.

“We made some changes at half-time, and we continued to play well. All that was missing was goals.

“It’s going to take a little bit for Pedro to last 90 minutes. He was excellent, and we know what he will bring.”

Watford settled into the fixture more quickly, but they found themselves behind after 24 minutes.

A well-worked move involving Sorba Thomas and Joe Rankin-Costello saw the midfielder shoot at Daniel Bachmann.

A parry by the goalkeeper found the feet of Dack, who kept his composure to slot home at close range – his 50th league goal for Rovers.

Pedro should have done better with a gift from Rankin-Costello in the 32nd minute, when he picked up a loose ball outside the area but hurried his shot to put it wide.

Bilic put on Keinan Davis immediately after the restart and Watford kept up their intensity. Aynsley Pears had to parry a fierce shot by Sarr five minutes into the second half.

They restored parity in the 73rd minute. Blackburn failed to clear a free-kick and Hoedt marked his debut with a fine first-time effort on the edge of the area which Pears could not deal with.

The hosts looked for a winning strike, and Ismaila Sarr put his effort over the bar soon after the equaliser.

Despite five minutes of stoppage time being awarded, neither side was able to find the breakthrough that would have boosted their play-off credentials.

Blackburn have nine points from their last nine games and rarely troubled the home backline, apart from with their goal.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson felt his Rovers did well against a side he considered high quality, but the Dane wanted more in attack.

He said: “At the end of the day, coming away from Watford with a point, when you see their squad and the players they have at Premier League level, I think it’s OK.

“With their quality it’s a big compliment to our players, the team spirit, the work rate, and how they were fighting, it was extremely good.

“Maybe if we were a little better on the ball and showed more bravery, like we did in periods of the first half, we could have created something more.

“I’m pleased about Bradley Dack, I’ve been trying to get him back on track and he’s getting closer and closer. He had a good performance, we know he can score goals and keep getting fitter.”

