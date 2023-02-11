Paul Heckingbottom hails aggressive Sheffield United display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Heckingbottom hailed Sheffield United’s aggression in a dominant 3-0 win over Swansea.

Goals from Sander Berge and Jack Robinson gave the Blades a first-half lead before substitute Oli McBurnie rounded off the victory with a goal in the final minute.

Manager Heckingbottom said: “I thought we were good, we fully committed to it. I know Swansea can dominate games and they were brave early on.

“We stepped onto them, especially in the second half, and were aggressive with it, which made the game predictable.

“We try and be prepared for every team, through possession and counter-attack, and today we had to get the message across really quick.”

On his decision to not include McBurnie from the start, he said: “I saw how upset he was. He wanted to play even more because Swansea is his former club but I wanted to know if he was fit, so I didn’t take the risk.

“It’s a relentless schedule. The three-day matches are not a problem but when it’s consecutively week after week it’s a problem.

“Middlesbrough is next and we have got to keep standards and levels high in preparation for the game. We have high expectations.

“I know they are all big games coming up and our opponents’ approach will be different. They will go for the big game. We can’t be complacent with other teams.

“We try to use the experience to our advantage. It’s just the focus. We need to make sure we can work on things.”

McBurnie was eventually introduced after an injury to fellow striker Billy Sharp and Heckingbottom said: “That’s the story of the season. I can’t wait to have everyone back!

“We have to look at Sharp’s outcome after his injury to see what’s really happened.”

Victory keeps United seven points behind Championship leaders Burnley, with Boro 10 points behind them in third.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “It was a tough game for us.

“The problem is that we have an extremely young squad. We need to keep building and have courage. We need experience.

“We were the better team in the first 20 minutes, but the dynamic of the game changed and we lacked a bit of courage.

“There were loads of bodies in the box for the set-piece (for the second goal). That’s what happens when you make a mistake.

“We knew Sheffield was one of the most powerful teams in the league and they manage (the game) better than anyone, but we accepted contact into them.

“It was a tough game for us, because they have experience.

“We have an important month and we need to showcase what we can do. We need to embrace the challenge and keep improving, but there was stuff out here today that I liked.”