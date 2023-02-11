Mark Hughes satisfied to come away from Stevenage with all three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was bemused by Stevenage’s pre-match mind games and all the more satisfied to condemn the high-fliers to a 3-2 defeat.

Hughes accused the hosts of disrupting his goalkeepers’ warm-up and preventing Bradford’s match analysis staff from filming.

In the 87th minute of the game, a home fan ran onto the pitch and seemingly made for Bantams striker Andy Cook, making for an uncomfortable afternoon for the visitors to the Lamex Stadium.

“There were a lot of things going on before the game that I didn’t think were required,” Hughes said.

“It was all nonsense really that shouldn’t play a part but it just makes it sweet to win and take those three points.”

Indeed, those factors did not deter Bradford from extending their handsome record against Stevenage who they have beaten in seven of their last eight meetings.

Carl Piergianni pegged them back early on and the hosts dominated the first half.

But Hughes’ men rallied on the restart, Matt Derbyshire volleying home off the underside of the bar and Cook stroking home a penalty to put the visitors 2-1 in front.

Stevenage battled back as Dan Sweeney, who conceded the spot-kick, dragged his side level but Jamie Walker’s 87th-minute stunner snapped the home side’s 12-game unbeaten run.

Hughes said: “In the first half we didn’t quite get to grips with how we wanted to play. We had to do something about it.

“I thought the second half was much better in terms of what we were trying to get out of the game and we got our noses in front.

“We had the resilience and character to once again be positive and get the winning goal.

“It only takes one pass of quality to take people out of the game and we had a good focal point at the top with Derbyshire and Cooky so all in all I’m really pleased with those big performances.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans was incredulous that referee Leigh Doughty did not dismiss Bantams defender Sam Stubbs for shirt-pulling, instead showing a yellow card.

“We made some simple mistakes but there are a lot of things that have gone against us from the man in the middle,” said Evans.

“Sam Stubbs was given a yellow for denying a clear scoring opportunity. There were a couple of shouts that didn’t go our way but credit to Bradford, they dug in and got the result.

“They’re a big club and they should be sitting behind us and winning games so we will take the heart and channel it to go again.”

Stevenage now sit eight points behind leaders Leyton Orient, who were held by Walsall.

The top five in League Two all dropped points on the day with Boro retaining a five-point buffer to the play-off places.

“We were in command for long periods but if we defend like that every week then we will get beaten,” said Evans.

“(Dan) Sweeney deserves enormous credit for getting that goal. He’s going to be disappointed but he’s a true rock for us and he’ll bounce back.

“If you make the mistakes it will cost you. Matt Derbyshire has played for me and when he gets the ball like that he will stick it in.”