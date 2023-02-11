Neil Critchley defends players after QPR slump continues with Millwall defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Critchley defends players after QPR slump continues with Millwall defeat

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 7:20 pm
QPR manager Neil Critchley saw his side lose at home to Millwall (Ian Hodgson/PA)
QPR manager Neil Critchley saw his side lose at home to Millwall (Ian Hodgson/PA)

QPR boss Neil Critchley defended his players after their miserable run continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall.

Rangers were top of the Championship in October but have slumped to 16th and have now gone nine matches without a win.

The west London side have won just one of their past 16 games – and one of their 10 since Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale’s departure.

Critchley criticised the team’s attitude after recent losses but insisted they performed well in a feisty derby at Loftus Road.

He said: “I’ve questioned the mentality of the players after previous defeats, but not today. I felt we more than contributed to a good derby game.

“It wasn’t a lack of effort or application today. We just conceded two really poor goals and the cheap goals we gave away had a huge bearing on the game.

“Millwall found a way to win the game and we’re not doing that at this point in time.

“We’re not in a good run of form, obviously, and I understand that questions will get asked when you lose games.

“If I think the players are showing a lack of appetite or not competing properly then I’ll say it, and I’ve said it previously, but today that wasn’t the case.”

Duncan Watmore’s 31st-minute opener and Oliver Burke’s goal 12 minutes from time consigned Rangers to a sixth home league defeat of the season.

Chris Martin, on as a substitute for his debut, pulled a goal back with an 82nd-minute header, but Millwall held on to earn their first win at Loftus Road for 34 years.

“I felt in the first half we were the better team up until they scored their first goal. We created the better chances,” Critchley said.

“It’s typical of the moment we’re in that they get one chance and score from it.”

QPR’s misery was compounded by another injury to Chris Willock, who went off just seven minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Willock was the team’s talisman prior to suffering successive hamstring tears and his dip in form since returning to action has been a big factor in the alarming slide down the table.

With striker Lyndon Dykes unavailable as he recovers from pneumonia, and several other players out injured, Critchley has certainly endured a tough start to his reign.

While Rangers struggle, the Lions’ win took them up to fifth and recent signings Watmore and Burke have made an immediate impact.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was delighted with the contribution of the two January arrivals.

“That’s what Duncan’s in the team for,” Rowett said. “He took his goal really well. It was a very good finish.

“What I like about Duncan is that he’ll work the other way as well. He’ll chase, run and compete.

“He’s exactly our type of player and that’s why we felt he might give us something

“Burkey at times can be unplayable. You don’t have to be a genius to see what he gives you – he’s got absolutely blistering pace but he’s also got great quality. If he can show that quality he’s got then he could be huge for us.

“If you’re a wide player in our team you’ve got to work your socks off as well as provide attacking moments.

“We’ve got to step up in those areas and score more goals. We need that goal threat. People have to step up and provide that attacking threat.”

Martin’s late goal meant the visitors had to endure a tense finish, but Rowett felt they deserved the three points.

He said: “It was a magnificent performance. There were so many sides to our game that we did well.

“We made it a little bit nervy at the end, but QPR are not going to give in. It’s their home ground and they’re going to keep going.

“We saw it out in the end. I thought we were worth the win.”

