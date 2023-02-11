Celtic ease into last eight of Scottish Cup with win against 10-man St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic ease into last eight of Scottish Cup with win against 10-man St Mirren

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 7:50 pm
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (right) celebrates with Aaron Mooy after opening the scoring against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (right) celebrates with Aaron Mooy after opening the scoring against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead.

Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed some spirit and ambition.

However, substitute Reo Hatate netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off by referee Steven McLean for conceding the VAR-confirmed spot-kick with a hand to prevent a certain goal.

Fellow sub Oh Hyeon-gyu slammed in his first Celtic goal in the 80th minute before Stephen Robinson’s side reduced the deficit with a Mark O’Hara penalty.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, as always, kept going and substitute Matt O’Riley fired in from the edge of the box before Hatate added a fifth with a similarly impressive strike in added time.

The treble-chasing home side, with midfielder David Turnbull in for Hatate, made their usual swift start.

There were only a couple of minutes played before Saints, who had Taylor and Declan Gallagher back for Charles Dunne and Greg Kiltie, had Trevor Carson to thank for the first time.

The Buddies keeper parried a powerful drive from Portuguese winger Jota past the post for a corner which failed to trouble the visitors.

The Paisley side tried to push forward but trouble was never far away and in the 11th minute Maeda shanked a cross only to see it rebound off Carson’s far post.

Fellow Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi went off with what looked like a shoulder injury to be replaced by winger Liel Abada with Maeda moving through the middle.

Moments later he was in the right place to convert Aaron Mooy’s cross for the opener, after the Australia international had been sent down the wing by Abada.

Far from collapsing, the Buddies fought back and Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers headed away a shot from Alex Greive, who subsequently sustained an injury and was replaced by former Celt Tony Watt, recently signed from Dundee United.

St Mirren striker Curtis Main was proving a handful for the Hoops defence but it was his defensive block which prevented Celtic defender Carl Starfelt from firing in a second just before the break.

Robinson’s side came out for the second half in positive fashion again but enjoyed some luck when a cutback from right-back Alistair Johnston struck Buddies defender Marcus Fraser and rebounded off a post.

Postecoglou made a triple substitution around the hour mark with Hatate, O’Riley and Oh coming on for Turnbull, Mooy and Jota.

Still St Mirren kept pushing forward in numbers but still they were unable to really test goalkeeper Joe Hart.

There was a long VAR check in the 71st minute after Abada’s close-range shot came off Taylor.

Referee McLean looked at his monitor and pointed to the spot to a huge cheer from the home fans before he sent off Taylor for using a hand and Hatate stepped up and slammed the ball into the corner of the net.

There were more cheers when Oh grabbed a third with a low drive after Carson had parried a long-distance effort from skipper Callum McGregor.

Saints pulled a goal back from the spot moments later after Starfelt had tripped substitute Kiltie, with captain O’Hara beating Hart from 12 yards.

But Celtic responded with late strikes from O’Riley and Hatate to add gloss to the scoreline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at…
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented