Adam Chicksen fires Notts County past Chesterfield and back into first place

Notts County beat local rivals Chesterfield 2-1 to return to the summit of the Vanarama National League.

Wrexham had displaced the Magpies earlier in the day with victory over Wealdstone, but Luke Williams’ side responded during the short trip up the M1.

Macaulay Langstaff’s 25th goal of the season put them ahead as he superbly controlled goalkeeper Sam Slocombe’s long kick and converted.

Chesterfield, who are also going for promotion back to the Football League, levelled in first-half stoppage time as Armando Dabra converted from a corner.

But after Jeff King was dismissed for the Spireites for a bad tackle on Cedwyn Scott, County won it when Adam Chicksen smashed home with 19 minutes to go.