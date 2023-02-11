It’s up to us to fire, says Ellis Genge ahead of England’s Italian test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s up to us to fire, says Ellis Genge ahead of England’s Italian test

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 10:02 pm
Ellis Genge wants England to provide their own motivation against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ellis Genge wants England to provide their own motivation against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ellis Genge has demanded England look inwards for inspiration rather than relying on the roar of Twickenham when they face an Italy side in the ascendancy.

Steve Borthwick’s reign opened with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland and while the Azzurri have traditionally been the weakest opponents in the Guinness Six Nations, they have been revitalised by last year’s victories over Wales and Australia.

Even though the Calcutta Cup ultimately remained in Scottish hands the buzz had returned to Twickenham. However, Sunday matches at the venue tend to produce more muted atmospheres.

Genge, England’s vice-captain, insists his team must “find our own fire” in their pursuit of their first win under Eddie Jones’ successor.

“I’d be worried if we don’t motivate ourselves to be honest,” the Bristol prop said.

“If we’re not trying to win and are relying on the fans to give us the energy to do so, we are probably not in the right spot.

“It’s brilliant to have a loud crowd and loads of noise but in the same breath it’s not something we’re necessarily relying on – we have got to find our own fire.”

England have won all 29 previous encounters against their round two opponents, but for the first time since entering the Six Nations in 2000 Italy are viewed as a genuine threat.

Their 36-Test losing run in the tournament ended against Wales last year and they built on that by toppling Australia 28-27 in Florence a few months later, before taking France to the wire in a 29-24 loss last Saturday.

“There were all those articles about whether Italy should be replaced in the Six Nations by Georgia, but they have really showed their worth over the last few fixtures,” Genge said.

“They had that big win in Wales away from home and played brilliantly against France, so they are definitely no mugs.

“Everyone was reasonably shocked about how close it was against France and they had every opportunity to win if a few things went their way.”

The increasingly familiar sight of Scotland lifting the Calcutta Cup provided a disappointing start to the post-Jones era, but Borthwick is starting from the ground up having insisted he inherited an England side that “wasn’t good at anything”.

Steve Borthwick inherited an underperforming England team
Steve Borthwick has inherited an underperforming England team (Adam Davy/PA)

“We have a lot of catching up to do. The situation here is different with this team,” Borthwick said.

“You see those teams who are in a four-year cycle putting the final touches to their teams, but our situation is different. It’s clear why that is.

“We can’t do anything about what is gone before. All we can do is maximise every day going forward.

“We tried to do that when we came into camp two-and-a-half weeks ago and tried to do it during the Scotland game.

“I want this team to deliver, to win. I want the supporters and players to be proud of this team. I am also pretty clear about how much work there is to do and want to get on with it.

“There were certain things that improved during the Scotland game but we need more growth in other areas. I want England to go into every game in a position to try and find a way to win.”

