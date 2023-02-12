Steven Gerrard, Jesse Marsch and Nuno Espirito Santo in Southampton contention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Steven Gerrard, Jesse Marsch and Nuno Espirito Santo in Southampton contention

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 12:28 pm
Steven Gerrard, Jesse Marsch and Nuno Espirito Santo
Steven Gerrard, Jesse Marsch and Nuno Espirito Santo

Southampton have launched the search for a new manager after bringing an end to Nathan Jones’ ill-fated three-month reign.

With Premier League rivals Leeds also looking for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, they may face competition to land their preferred candidate.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look as some of those who may come into contention.

Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds on Monday
Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds on Monday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sacked by Leeds last week, Marsch was linked with the Southampton job during the latter days of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s spell in charge. The 49-year-old American faced a difficult task in trying to replicating the success of cult hero Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, but retains admirers for the work he did at New York Red Bulls, RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Ruben Selles

Appointed caretaker boss in the wake of Jones’ departure, 39-year-old lead first-team coach Selles provides a link to the Hasenhuttl era having served under the Austrian. The Spaniard, who took his UEFA Pro Licence at the age of 25, has worked in Greece, Russia, Azerbaijan, Norway and Denmark and will prepare the team for Saturday’s daunting trip to big-spending Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard left Aston Villa in October last year
Steven Gerrard left Aston Villa in October last year (John Walton/PA)

Out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October last year, 42-year-old former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard enjoyed a promising start to his managerial career as he led Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021. He was relieved of his duties at Villa Park with the club hovering anxiously just above the bottom three and was recently linked with the Poland job.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, Espirito Santo, 49, knows the Premier League well after his spells at Wolves and Tottenham. He led the Molineux club back into the top flight as Football League champions and secured back-to-back seventh-place finishes before a testing five months at the helm in North London was ended prematurely.

Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez has been out of work since leaving Everton in January last year
Rafael Benitez has been out of work since leaving Everton in January last year (Joe Giddens/PA)

One of the most experienced managers in the business, 62-year-old Benitez has been biding his time since his ignominious departure from Everton in January last year. Always a controversial appointment by the Goodison hierarchy given his Liverpool background, the hugely-successful Spaniard endured a torrid six months on the blue half of Merseyside, but is still revered by fans of the Toffees’ arch-rivals, and by Newcastle supporters after he dragged the Magpies back into the top flight.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton last month after a year in charge
Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton last month after a year in charge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Much-decorated former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard has never been afraid of taking on a challenge having cut his teeth in management at Derby and Stamford Bridge before accepting Everton’s offer of employment. The 44-year-old steered the Toffees to top-flight safety at the end of last season after taking up the reins vacated by Benitez, but left Goodison Park last month with the club sitting in 19th place in the table.

