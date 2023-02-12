Steve Borthwick welcomes ‘positive small steps forward’ after England beat Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Borthwick welcomes ‘positive small steps forward’ after England beat Italy

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 7:27 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 7:34 pm
England head coach Steve Borthwick welcomed “positive small steps forward” after the win over Italy (David Davies/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick welcomed "positive small steps forward" after the win over Italy (David Davies/PA)

Steve Borthwick welcomed a step forward in his England rebuilding project but expressed concern at the way Italy were able to fight they way back into their Guinness Six Nations clash.

Borthwick claimed the first victory of his tenure via a 31-14 triumph at Twickenham, but England lost the second half 14-12 and tension hung in the air until Henry Arundell crossed in the 70th minute.

After falling to Scotland despite building an eight-point lead, Borthwick was satisfied to begin preparation to face Wales in round three with evidence that his side are heading in the right direction.

“There were some positive small steps forward. We’re trying to rebuild this team and we’ve taken some steps forward,” Borthwick said.

England v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
The game was in the balance until Henry Arundell scored England’s fourth try 10 minutes from the end (David Davies/PA)

“There’s plenty to improve on. We left plenty of chances out there. Our ruck speed could have been quicker. When our ruck speed went up, we stressed the defence more. When it slowed down, we didn’t.

“We conceded some opportunities late in the game and we’ll have a good look why because that’s happened for two weeks running now.

“We were in a winning position late in the game against Scotland but let it slip. We’ll have a good look at that to make sure we’re better.”

Coming the day after Ireland defeated France in a classic title showdown and Scotland turned on the style against Wales, this encounter provided far fewer thrills.

Borthwick, however, stressed that having inherited an England team that produced a dismal 2022, resulting in his appointment as head coach at the expense of Eddie Jones, he is playing catch-up.

England v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Ollie Chessum scored England’s second try at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)

“The games on Saturday were high quality and those teams are in the final year of their four-year plans,” he said.

“They’ve used the four years really well and now they’re putting the finishing touches to it.

“They know their selection, they have caps under their belts, they’re arriving at the World Cup with the right number of caps. We’re not in that situation.

“The way we train, play and the way we approach our off-field preparation is that we’re maximising every minute. We have to.

“The players have embraced that. I’ve asked them to do something different and they’ve embraced it.”

England v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Kieran Crowley was left to rue Italy’s lack of “a more accurate plan B” (David Davies/PA)

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley admitted his side failed to match England in the physicality stakes as the Azzurri’s much talked about revival was given a reality check at Twickenham.

“We always knew England would come out and be very direct,” said Crowley, whose side did not turn up until the second half.

“They put us under pressure and got their driving maul going. They played as expected but we just did not handle it as well as we hoped to.

“They defended well and we were getting slow ball after slow ball. They controlled the breakdown.

“But you’ve got to have a plan B and we need to come up with a more accurate plan B.”

