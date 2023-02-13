Football rumours: Ex-Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder leading race for Leeds job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is top of the list to be the new boss at Leeds. The 50-year-old was at Elland Road on Sunday with his manager, where they saw the Whites fall 2-0 to Manchester United. Leeds have already failed to sign Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, Carlos Corberan of West Brom and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola since sacking Jesse Marsch.

Jordan Pickford’s retention at Everton is said to be a significant priority for new manager Sean Dyche. The Sun says Dyche wants the England goalkeeper, 28, to stay at Goodison Park despite strong interest in the custodian and his contract ending next year.

Ivan Juric has extensive playing and managerial experience in Serie A (Neal Simpson/PA)

.The departure of Nathan Jones at Southampton has opened up the possibility of another move for Torino manager Ivan Juric. The Saints wanted to sign the Croatian last year but he was deemed too expensive, though the Mail reports the 47-year-old could now make his way to St Mary’s. The club are also understood to be interested in Marsch and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper, who signed a contract until 2025 in October.

Liverpool’s scouts have put a new goalkeeping talent at the top of their wishlist, according to the Sun. The paper says backup Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to leave Anfield in the summer, with the Reds considering Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggan, 20, as potential competition for first-choice Alisson Becker.

Social media round-up

Leeds could appoint their own Ten Hag as next potential manager spotted at Man Utd match | @AlexCTurkhttps://t.co/Anv8Eoy4KN — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) February 12, 2023

‘Just matter of time’… and then PSG will confirm new deal for Marquinhos, it’s almost agreed as expected 🔵🔴 #PSG Four year contract, in place ⤵️🇧🇷 https://t.co/PiQeYj9inq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2023

Players to watch

Abde Essalzouli: Mundo Deportivo reports Chelsea are considering Barcelona’s Morocco winger, 21, who is on loan at Osasuna.

Victor Osimhen: Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the hunt to sign the 24-year-old Nigeria forward from Napoli, according to Fichajes.