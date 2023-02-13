Brendon McCullum and James Anderson have very different memories of NZ in 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendon McCullum and James Anderson have very different memories of NZ in 2008

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 9:02 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 9:20 am
James Anderson (left) remembers his 2008 tour of New Zealand more happily than Brendon McCullum (Steven Paston/PA)
James Anderson (left) remembers his 2008 tour of New Zealand more happily than Brendon McCullum (Steven Paston/PA)

James Anderson may look back with fond memories of his first New Zealand tour in 2008, but he has discovered England’s Kiwi head coach Brendon McCullum has less happy recollections.

It was 15 years ago in Wellington that captain Michael Vaughan made the decision to drop the old guard of Steve Harmison and Matthew Hoggard, fulcrums of the famous 2005 Ashes series, in favour of coming men Anderson and Stuart Broad.

It was the pair’s first outing together and they have since forged one of the game’s most enduring partnerships, with Thursday’s day/night match in Mount Maunganui set to be their 133rd shared Test.

Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad (right) leave the field after their first Test together in 2008.
Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad (right) leave the field after their first Test together in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

England’s new look attack did the trick against the Black Caps, winning back-to-back matches to take the series 2-1, Anderson kicking things off with a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Wellington.

Just a few days earlier he had been surplus to requirements and loaned out to Auckland for a first-class game, where he bowled 38 overs that tuned him up perfectly for his big chance. And McCullum, who was a senior figure in the New Zealand side that paid the price, was not best pleased.

“Baz brought that up actually, he wasn’t happy with it. He was fuming. Apparently at the time, the whole team were fuming at the time with Auckland,” he said.

“But it was amazing for me. I think (England’s former bowling coach) Ottis Gibson knew the coach of Auckland at the time. He wanted Chris Tremlett to go and play but Chris didn’t want to, so I put my hand up to play that game rather than carry the drinks at Hamilton.

“It turned out to be a very good decision. I didn’t set the world alight but bowled a lot of overs, got into a good rhythm and got me into a good place to play the next game.

“So we’ve got find memories here and it is special. Every time we go back to Wellington you remember that and look back at that as something huge for both me and Broady. With Hoggard and Harmison having been such a massive part of England’s success – and Harmy was number one in the world at one point – taking their places gave us so much confidence to go on and try and emulate them I guess.”

Those experiences might well give McCullum pause for thought in his current role too, with Australia’s Steve Smith heading to Sussex for a short-term deal ahead of this summer’s Ashes. Anderson, though, is unconcerned.

“You’d have to ask Baz about it, I’ve not really spoken to him about it. But I don’t mind it,” he said.

“I don’t think it will have any bearing on the result of the Ashes. Steve Smith playing county cricket won’t have a bearing on how many runs he gets in the first Test.”

England were able to net on grass at the Bay Oval’s indoor marquee, despite Cyclone Gabrielle delivering howling wind and plenty of rain outside.

For the bowlers that meant another chance to work on their skills with the pink ball. Ollie Robinson this week made it clear he is unimpressed by the current batch of Kookaburra’s product, which has a thin but stubborn membrane of lacquer that appears to resist swing.

It feels different in the hand and sounds unusual off the bat, leaving Anderson echoing his fellow seamer’s comments.

“The ones here don’t feel like a well-constructed ball,” he said.

“They’re plasticky, don’t shine, don’t scuff up to get reverse. I love the red ball and I think that’s how Test cricket should be played. I’m old and a traditionalist I guess, but it’s not something you really look forward to, a day/night game. I don’t know who benefits from it.

“I’m not a massive fan but it feels like we don’t get much say in the sort of cricket we play, so we’ve got to turn up here this week and try to win the game.”

Anderson’s own record with the pink ball is exceptional, with his career average of 26.13 dropping to just 19.76, but England have lost all five of their overseas floodlit Tests by heavy margins.

“Maybe we just over-think things sometimes,” he suggested.

“You can potentially think you want to be batting at certain times and bowling at certain times when it might be beneficial but we’ve got a few things wrong.

“There will be times when it’s tricky to bat, when the twilight comes in, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t score big runs and then be able to take wickets with the ball with the aggressive mindset we’ve had over the last few months.”

