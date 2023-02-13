PA Sport trivia (14/02/23)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Kevin Keegan (soccer) – Former England, Newcastle and Manchester City manager and twice European Footballer of the Year, born 1951.

Judy Oakes (athletics) – Former Olympic shot-putter and twice Commonwealth champion for England, born 1958.

Philippe Sella (rugby union) – Retired France centre and former world record holder for international caps, born 1962.

Jon Ridgeon (athletics) – Former Olympic 110 metres hurdles finalist and World Championship silver medallist, born 1967.

Chris Lewis (cricket) – Former England all-rounder, who was released from prison in 2015 after serving a six-year sentence for drug smuggling, born 1968.

Cadel Evans (cycling) – Australian Tour de France winner in 2011, born 1977.

Bacary Sagna (soccer) – Former Manchester City and France right-back, born 1983.

Philippe Senderos (soccer) – Switzerland’s former Arsenal, Fulham and Aston Villa defender, born 1985.

Angel Di Maria (soccer) – Argentina and former Manchester United winger, currently with Juventus, born 1988.

Edinson Cavani (soccer) – Uruguay and former Manchester United, currently with Valencia, born 1987.

Christian Eriksen (soccer) – Manchester United and Denmark midfielder, born 1992.

Lucas Hernandez (soccer) – Bayern Munich and France defender, born 1996.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1896: George Lohmann took eight wickets for seven runs as England bowled South Africa out for 30 at Port Elizabeth. The innings total remained the lowest in a Test match for almost 60 years.

1907: American jockey Johnny Longden was born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. He went on to ride Count Fleet to victory in the US Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness Stakes – in 1943. He had a 40-year riding career, during which he rode 6,032 winners and became the first man to top the 6,000 mark.

1925: Wigan beat the Cumberland amateur side Flimby and Fothergill 116-0 in a rugby league Northern Cup match.

1984: British skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won Olympic gold in Sarajevo for their dance interpretation of Ravel’s Bolero, claiming perfect 6.0 scores from all 12 judges.

1989: Peter Scudamore became the third National Hunt jockey, after Stan Mellor and John Francome, to ride 1,000 winners.

2006: Mike Ruddock resigned as Wales coach just 11 months after he steered the team to their first Grand Slam triumph in 27 years. Ruddock cited family reasons for his decision.

2010: Dick Francis, the best-selling novelist and rider of Devon Loch at the 1956 Grand National, died at the age of 89.

2012: Rangers appointed administrators Duff and Phelps as the extent of the club’s serious financial problems emerged. The Scottish club were subsequently deducted 10 points, before entering liquidation and reforming in Division Three.

2013: South African Paralympic and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend after she was shot dead at his home.

2020: Manchester City were banned from European club competition for two years and fined 30million Euros – or £24.9million – by UEFA after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of club licensing and financial fair play regulations. The ban was later overturned and the fine reduced to 10million Euros (£9million) by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (February 14)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, AC Milan v Tottenham – BT Sport 1 1900, Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich – BT Sport 2 1915; Championship, Burnley v Watford – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930, Coventry v Millwall – Sky Sports Arena 1940.

CRICKET: Women’s ICC World T20, Australia v Bangladesh – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1630.

SNOOKER: Welsh Open – Eurosport 2 1245 and 1845, BBC Two Wales 1300 and 1900.

Tomorrow (February 15)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea – BT Sport 1 1900, Club Brugge v Benfica – BT Sport 2 1930; Championship, Sheffield United v Middlesbrough – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930; LaLiga, Real Madrid v Elche – Viaplay Sports 1930.

CRICKET: Women’s ICC World T20, West Indies v India – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1230, Pakistan v Ireland – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1630.

SNOOKER: Welsh Open – Eurosport 2 1245 and 1845, BBC Two Wales 1300 and 1900.

CYCLING: Tour of Algarve – Eurosport 1 1530.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Former Newcastle, Norwich and Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been appointed manager of which national team?

2. Which horse did Lester Piggott ride to Epsom Derby victory in 1977?

3. Who won a sliver medal for Great Britain alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at the 2012 London Olympics?

4. Who did Joe Root replace as England Test captain in February 2017?

5. Which Scottish League One club is known as ‘The Pars’?

6. For which British rugby union club did New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu sign in October 2005?

7. Who was the last non-European driver to win the Formula 1 World Championship?

8. At which sport did England’s Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms claim World Championship gold in 2006?

9. On which course did Francesco Molinari win the 2018 Open?

10. Which British woman won gold in the javelin at the 1987 World Championships in Rome?

Answers: 1. Ghana; 2. The Minstrel; 3. Laura Robson; 4. Alastair Cook; 5. Dunfermline; 6. Cardiff Blues; 7. Jacques Villeneuve (1997). 8. Badminton; 9. Carnoustie; 10. Fatima Whitbread.