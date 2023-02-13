Kevin Mbabu leaves Fulham for loan spell with Swiss outfit Servette

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham full-back Kevin Mbabu has joined Swiss side Servette on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old Switzerland international has made seven appearances for Marco Silva’s men since his summer arrival from Wolfsburg, the most recent of them as a late substitute in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on November 5.

A statement on Fulham’s official website said: “Kevin Mbabu has joined Swiss side Servette on loan for the remainder of the campaign. He joins a Servette side who currently sit second in the Credit Suisse Super League, and who travel to bottom side Winterthur on Wednesday.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Kevin all the best during his loan spell back in his homeland.”

Mbabu will find himself on familiar ground having emerged from the youth ranks at Servette before joining Newcastle in January 2013.