Darvel’s Scottish Cup dreams ended in fifth round by ruthless Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darvel’s Scottish Cup dreams ended in fifth round by ruthless Falkirk

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 9:47 pm
Falkirk players celebrate during their Scottish Cup tie at Darvel (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Falkirk players celebrate during their Scottish Cup tie at Darvel (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Darvel’s Scottish Cup dreams were ended by ruthless Falkirk as the Bairns ran out easy 5-1 winners at Recreation Park.

The non-league outfit from Ayrshire captured the imagination of the country with their 1-0 home win over cinch Premiership side Aberdeen in the fourth round.

The West of Scotland Premier Division champions had also earlier dismissed League One side Montrose but the Bairns
proved to have too much quality.

Two goals in two minutes midway through the first half through striker Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison seemed to put the visitors well in control.

Darvel pulled a goal back thanks to a horrific mistake by Bairns goalkeeper PJ Morrison when he turned an Ian McShane cross into his own net.

Mick Kennedy’s side gave everything in order to level the tie but Craig McGowan was sent off by referee Willie Collum in the 77th minute for a second yellow card offence before Liam Henderson headed in a third and then further goals from Aidan Nesbitt and substitute Craig McGuffie set up a home quarter-final tie against Championship side Ayr United.

Around 900 Falkirk fans were in the crowd of just under 3,000 and they were hoping they would not be Darvel’s next victims.

On a pitch praised as one of the best in Scottish football at the moment, it was Falkirk who took early control and Darvel under pressure, with goalkeeper Chris Truesdale saving a Coll Donaldson shot from close range.

The home side responded positively and a pulsating cup tie ensued but it was the Bairns who stole into the lead in the 22nd minute, after Craig Truesdale went off injured to be replaced by Andy Stirling, when Nesbitt played in Oliver and he calmly ran through and slipped the ball past Truesdale.

The game had barely restarted when midfielder Henderson put the speedy Morrison through the middle and he slid the ball under the Darvel goalkeeper to stun the Ayrshire side who then faced a daunting task.

The home side battled hard to get a foothold in the game but in the 36th minute Morrison stung the hands of Truesdale with a powerful drive from just inside the box.

Just before the break Darvel came close to reducing the deficit but Falkirk goalkeeper Morrison tipped a header from McGowan over the bar and the Bairns survived the subsequent corner.

The interval gave Kennedy a chance to regroup but the visitors were firmly in the box seat.

Truesdale blocked a Kai Kennedy shot in the 58th minute as Falkirk retained control and continued to create chances but it was Darvel who got the goal they required when McShane crossed from the right after getting the ball back from the corner he had taken and Morrison put the ball into his own goal at the near post.

The complexion of the game changed completely.

Morrison saved a McShane corner with his foot as Darvel piled on the pressure and Falkirk wobbled.

However, McGowan, booked earlier, was sent packing for a needless tackle on Nesbitt and seconds later Henderson headed in a Morrison cross before setting up Nesbitt for the well-taken fourth and in the dying minutes McGuffie slotted in a fifth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
CR0021906 The Lord Provost Barney Crockett (pictured) visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, which received funding in the second round of the the Lord Provosts charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/06/2020
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

People gardening in Aberdeen
Aberdeen nominated for top Britain in Bloom prize
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented