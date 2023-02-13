Robert Snodgrass urges Hearts team-mates to trust him in playmaker role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Snodgrass urges Hearts team-mates to trust him in playmaker role

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 10:33 pm
Robert Snodgrass is enjoying his role at Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robert Snodgrass is enjoying his role at Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robert Snodgrass has urged his Hearts colleagues to keep giving him the ball in tight areas as he continues to thrive in his deep-lying playmaker role.

The 35-year-old former Scotland international made his name as an attacking player in his prime years with Leeds, Norwich and Hull but has reinvented himself as an Andrea Pirlo-style number six in recent seasons.

Having swiftly become one of Hearts’ key players since arriving in September, Snodgrass now finds opposition teams are often trying to man-mark him in order to stop him dictating play – but he insists he can cope just fine if anyone tries to shackle him.

“It’s something that I’ve had to adapt to and learn,” he said of his current role. “I try to watch a lot of players in that position.

“I’m still learning, even at 35. I want to try to be the best I can be.

“My biggest job is getting the lads to trust that I can deal with it, even if I’ve got a man on me.

“A lot of teams are playing now with somebody in advance, just sort of sitting on me, but that’s part and parcel of football. You need to be able to show that you can take it with a man on you and still try to play.”

Asked which central midfielders he watches and takes inspiration from, Snodgrass said: “There are loads. You look at the top ones, Rodri (of Manchester City), in that position.

“He doesn’t do anything fancy. He keeps it so simple but he is so effective at keeping the ball moving, keeping the flow going and creating a bit of variety. He plays in the pockets, wide, advanced.

“The biggest thing I’ve been disappointed in with myself is I’ve not got enough assists from set-pieces. I’m trying my best to put it in the areas. Hopefully I can go on a wee bit of a run to create more assists.”

Snodgrass’s influence at Hearts was highlighted by the fact he wore the captain’s armband in Friday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round win away to Hamilton as Lawrence Shankland, who is skipper in the absence of long-term injury victim Craig Gordon, missed out through suspension.

“I’ve been captain at a few places,” he said. “It’s just if you are called upon, being one of the more experienced players.

“Lawrence has done a great job and before him Craigy.

“It doesn’t make any different to my game. I don’t really approach things any different.

“I try and do a lot of the leadership stuff anyway, whether I’ve got the armband or not.

“I just try and support the lads as much as possible.”

