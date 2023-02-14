Ben Duckett savouring every minute of international career after England recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Duckett savouring every minute of international career after England recall

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 6:01 am
Ben Duckett wants to take every single opportunity to represent his country (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Ben Duckett wants to take every single opportunity to represent his country (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Ben Duckett does not want to miss another minute of his England career after putting his long international hiatus firmly behind him this winter.

Duckett first represented his country as an up and coming prospect in 2016, playing four Tests and three ODIs in Bangladesh and India before falling out of favour as quickly as he had risen through the ranks.

Aside from a solitary T20 appearance in 2019 he was not seen again for the best part of six years, but has re-emerged in a big way in recent months.

He has secured a spot into both white-ball squads and also been handed the chance to lay claim to England’s Test opening position. With a hotly-anticipated Ashes series hovering into view, he is the man in possession heading into Thursday’s series opener against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old is intent on making the most of his chances, turning down a January payday at the IL20 league in the United Arab Emirates in favour of England’s low-key one-day series in South Africa and heading over for their T20s in Bangladesh as soon as his Test commitments are complete.

Test skipper Ben Stokes retired from 50-over cricket last summer after concluding that kind of scheduling was no longer possible, but Duckett is happy making up for lost time.

“My sole focus is playing for England. I won’t be missing out,” he said.

“Three or four years down the line, who knows (if I can keep it up)? But right now it’s about playing as much cricket as I can for England, it’s something I’ve been working for for five or six years now.

“I pulled out of a T20 comp just before South Africa to give myself some time to refresh, so I’ve already made decisions to give England everything. For me, this is my priority and I’ll be trying to take every chance I get.

“I’ve worked really hard over the last few years and I genuinely wasn’t expecting even 12 months ago to be playing all three formats. I guess that’s credit for the hard work I’ve put in over the last few years and I’m thankful that I’m here.”

  • 7 Tests, 467 runs, 38.91 average
  • 6 ODIs, 146 runs, 24.33 average
  • 8 T20s, 242 runs, 40.33 average

In the immediate term Duckett’s job is to kick off the innings alongside Zak Crawley in the day/night clash at Mount Maunganui.

Back in December he scored one of four centuries on the opening day of what would become a 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan, as England smashed a staggering 506 runs in just 75 overs. He admits that record-breaking day, which marked his maiden international hundred, is a high bar to match but has not given up on trying.

“We’ll do well to go better than day one in Pakistan,” he said.

“But with this pink ball, in these conditions, it might be suited to going harder. Sometimes, when it’s tricky, you may see us go even harder.

“I’m in a position where I can set the tone. Opening the batting in Test cricket, there are going to be times where I’m going to have to respect good bowling. But the way I’ve always played is if people miss or people bowl poorly, I’m going to try and take them down early and try and get us off to a good start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
Aberdeen's councillors meet at the Town House's debating chamber. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
11 July 2017: Scene of an incident at the Crown Stores shop / Post Office on Kingsmills Road in Inverness. Around six marked police cars and at least one unmarked car responded to the incident, with some officers interviewing people at nearby properties while others patrolled the surrounding area. Picture: Andrew Smith
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way

Editor's Picks

Most Commented