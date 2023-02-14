Trent Boult overlooked for New Zealand call-up for first Test against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Trent Boult overlooked for New Zealand call-up for first Test against England

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 7:07 am
Trent Boult has been overlooked for the Test series against England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Trent Boult has been overlooked for the Test series against England (Mike Egerton/PA)

It would have taken Trent Boult less than half-an-hour to answer New Zealand’s seam bowling problems against England this week, but Black Caps head coach Gary Stead has revealed discussions about a late call-up never got off the ground.

Boult is one of just four Kiwis to boast more than 300 Test wickets and his presence would significantly strengthen the home side’s hand in the day/night Test at his home ground in Mount Maunganui.

But the picture is more complicated than that. Back in August the left-armer negotiated a release from his national contract, with an eye on cashing in on franchise offers, and his participation in the IL20 league meant his initial absence from the squad was no surprise.

England v New Zealand – First LV= Insurance Test – Day Four – Lord’s
Kyle Jamieson (left) misses out on New Zealand’s first Test against England due to a suspected stress fracture (Adam Davy/PA Images).

But when two of the pace attack were ruled out, Kyle Jamieson with a suspected stress fracture and Matt Henry by the imminent arrival of his first child, an SOS for the local favourite looked an attractive solution.

But while the idea was floated it was decided to put faith in those who were committed to red-ball cricket at domestic level, meaning the uncapped pair of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn were drafted instead.

“Trent is back from the UAE and lives about 20 minutes from here. We discussed it internally but our decision was not to go with Trent on this occasion,” explained Stead.

“We spoke to him recently, but since Trent chose to give up his contract then we have made it pretty clear that priority would go to others. It does not mean we have ruled Trent out from anything in the future. There will be ongoing discussion and I’m not sure what the landscape of the cricket world will look like in six months. It might change again.”

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Three – Trent Bridge
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead (pictured) has defended the selection of Scott Kuggeleijn, who was tried twice for rape before being found not guilty (Mike Egerton/PA).

Stead praised the recent form of both Duffy and Kuggeleijn, but was also forced to confront  issues around the latter’s suitability for the national side.

Kuggeleijn was tried twice for rape, with a hung jury unable to return a verdict in 2016 before a second found him not guilty the following year.

Many were still left extremely uneasy about Kuggeleijn’s account of the incident and when represented New Zealand’s T20 side in 2019, banners stating ‘no means no’ and supporting the #metoo movement appeared at grounds.

Asked if he judged Kuggeleijn on any grounds beyond his cricketing ability, Stead said: “That is not my job, I guess, to do that. I get given the players I can select from and he was on the list.

“We have gone with a resilient character from a bowling point of view. When you lose two key bowlers, you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he is one who can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
Aberdeen's councillors meet at the Town House's debating chamber. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
11 July 2017: Scene of an incident at the Crown Stores shop / Post Office on Kingsmills Road in Inverness. Around six marked police cars and at least one unmarked car responded to the incident, with some officers interviewing people at nearby properties while others patrolled the surrounding area. Picture: Andrew Smith
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way

Editor's Picks

Most Commented