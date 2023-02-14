Arsenal v Man City: 5 talking points as Premier League top two face off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal v Man City: 5 talking points as Premier League top two face off

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 12:27 pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) embraces Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before their recent FA Cup clash (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) embraces Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before their recent FA Cup clash (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

Arsenal host Manchester City on Wednesday night as the Premier League top two do battle to determine who will end the evening at the summit.

Reigning champions City need a victory to move ahead of the Gunners, who have hit a poor run of form at just the wrong time.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the Emirates Stadium clash.

Master vs apprentice

Guardiola and Arteta formed a successful duo in the Manchester City dugout.
Guardiola and Arteta formed a successful duo in the Manchester City dugout (Nick Potts/PA)

City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta have been friends for years, the latter coming through the ranks of Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy a decade after Guardiola.

Both midfielders, Arteta was often seen in a similar mould to his more senior compatriot and after hanging up his boots he took a position as assistant to Guardiola when he was appointed at City in 2016.

The Spanish duo would mastermind two Premier League title campaigns as well as lifting an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Now Arteta is out on his own looking to establish himself outside of the shadow of Guardiola and Wednesday presents a perfect opportunity to show he is moving in the right direction to do so.

Blue is the colour

Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud were the scorers the last time Arsenal beat Manchester City in the Premier League.
Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud were the scorers the last time Arsenal beat Manchester City in the Premier League (Simon Cooper/PA)

Arsenal’s recent league form against City has been nothing short of woeful.

Pre-dating the arrival of Arteta and stretching back into the reign of Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have been unable to best their rivals in the Premier League.

City have not lost to Arsenal in a league meeting since 2015, winning the last 10 games by an aggregate score of 26-3 – including Rodri’s added-time winner in north London last season.

Arteta needs to address that meagre return if Arsenal are to remain at the head of the table.

Stick or twist?

Arteta has remained faithful to a select number of starters this season.
Arteta has remained faithful to a select number of starters this season (John Walton/PA)

The foundation of Arsenal’s fine season, which has seen them lose just twice in the league to date, certainly comes from the stability of team selection installed by Arteta.

Arsenal have made just 14 changes to his starting XI across the Premier League, nine fewer than the next club Newcastle.

In comparison, City have made 49 changes in that time as Guardiola has tweaked his teams in an attempt to find a formula that allows them to close in on the leaders.

He is likely to make more alterations at the Emirates, where Arteta may be tempted to also shuffle his pack after taking just one point from their last two games.

Injured Erling?

Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time in City's win over Aston Villa
Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time in City’s win over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

One potential change for Guardiola could be enforced after Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time in Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

The Norway striker has hit 25 goals in 21 league appearances since joining City in the summer but a “major knock” could see him forced to sit out the trip to Arsenal.

Guardiola certainly has plenty of other firepower in his squad that he can turn to but he would want his main man fit and ready for what is the biggest game of the season so far for both sides.

City insider trading

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been in fine form since swapping City for Arsenal in the summer.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has been in fine form since swapping City for Arsenal in the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal’s summer transfer business has helped with their quest to return to the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

Two of the men recruited joined from City, with forward Gabriel Jesus and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko bringing title-winning experience and elite mentalities into the Arsenal dressing room.

Jesus will miss the game on Wednesday through injury but Zinchenko’s role in Arteta’s side this season has been pivotal to the way he sets up his team and that will be no different this time out – with the added extra of learning the inside track on some of City’s key men.

