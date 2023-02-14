Stuart Kettlewell would consider permanent Motherwell job if board want him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Kettlewell would consider permanent Motherwell job if board want him

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 1:35 pm
Stuart Kettlewell previously managed Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell previously managed Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell is open to becoming Motherwell’s next permanent manager, but only if the board genuinely view him as the “right fit” for the role in the longer term.

The 38-year-old Fir Park youth coach has been handed the reins on a caretaker basis for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Mirren following the sacking of Steven Hammell.

Kettlewell feels his CV stands up to scrutiny after he kicked off his managerial career with a spell in charge of Ross County, but he feels the key thing is that Well’s hierarchy make an appointment that fits with the “culture” the club want to develop.

“I’ve heard all kinds of answers in this situation, with people trying to bat it away,” Kettlewell said when asked if he would be interested in the job.

“I’ll give you the brutally honest answer: if the football club thought I was the right fit for this job, I would certainly take it into consideration.

“But if they don’t, I had a role here developing young players – that’s the job I came in to take and was fully intent on doing for a period of time and getting success.

“I like to think my CV shows that development (of players) side has been a big part of my make-up as a coach and manager. Even at first-team level, I felt I was pretty successful in developing players, and with that came a degree of success.

“But if the board and chairman don’t feel I’m the right fit for it, that’s fine. I’m not pitching myself for this job. I’m not about being a salesman and trying to audition for anything.

“They’ll know me as a guy and how I work. If that’s something that connects with the board… You have to be specific with this. It’s not just a case of throwing somebody in to do a job. It has to be what the club want for their culture and how they want to try and move the club forward.

“If I fit with that, it might be something I would consider. If I don’t, there will be no ill feeling in any way, shape or form.”

Motherwell are joint bottom of the Premiership having failed to win a league game since October.

And Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat by Championship side Raith Rovers led to Hammell’s sacking.

Kettlewell has sympathy for Hammell but is confident he can spark a short-term upturn.

“I am hurting about the manager losing his job, because he was someone who put trust in me when I was out the game for a long period of time, so that’s sore for me,” he said.

“But what we all owe this football club is to pick ourselves up, and I know that Steven would want that. He would want us to try and move in the right direction, even if that’s just for a couple of days until we can get some stability.

“If I didn’t think I could get some sort of reaction then I would have told the football club ‘no’.”

Kettlewell will have the same squad to pick from that Hammell had in his final game at Raith.

“A big problem we have here is injuries,” he said.

“I’m not trying to make any excuses for the previous manager, but if you look at the amount of quality players we have in the treatment room and the different dimension they can bring to the starting XI, I’m sitting here with the same problem as Stevie had. We’re missing a number who could help us.”

