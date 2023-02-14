Graham Potter excited by Chelsea squad despite team-building ‘challenges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Potter excited by Chelsea squad despite team-building ‘challenges’

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 8:37 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 1:23 am
Graham Potter insisted his side will present a united front when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter insisted his side will present a united front when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Graham Potter admits he faces “challenges” in integrating over £300m of new talent at Chelsea but is adamant his side will be a united front for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have never faced BVB in European competition and will hope their first-leg meeting to begin the knockout stages will result in just their second win of 2023, despite splashing significant cash in January.

Chelsea’s form since the window closed has sparked rumours that the influx of new faces has led to tensions at Stamford Bridge, but Potter said: “It’s a squad that we’re really excited about but at the same time, we know there are challenges and work we have to do.

“Whenever you’re forming a new group, if all of us started to work together, we’d have to take some time, understand what makes us tick, understand how we can help each other.

“That is the impression I get when I see the boys on a daily basis. There is a good spirit, good harmony, they’re pushing each other in a good way. We had a good session today and you can see the guys are working hard to support the team and each other.

“So while there are challenges there are lots of things to be happy about as well.”

Potter’s stuttering 10th-placed side are set to face an opponent in excellent form, with six consecutive wins across all competitions.

BVB sit third in a tight Bundesliga table, just three points behind leaders Bayern Munich and two shy of second-placed Union Berlin.

Raheem Sterling was not on Chelsea’s flight to Germany but Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic will all return to Potter’s squad as they continue to build their fitness.

January additions Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and £106.8million man Enzo Fernandez will all be looking to make their first appearances in Europe wearing Chelsea blue.

While Potter was pleased to have bolstered his ranks, he was adamant it will take more than new owners with deep pockets to recreate Chelsea’s Champions League-winning formula of 2021.

The former Brighton boss added: “There is more pressure and expectation that when you spend money you should win. Thankfully, we know that football doesn’t work exactly like that. You need resources to win but you need more than that – and that is the challenge.

Premier League record signing Enzo Fernandez could make his first European appearance for Chelse
Premier League record signing Enzo Fernandez could make his first European appearance for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There are things money can’t buy you and that’s where you have to do your work. My experience is that you have to align your resources very well, understand the opportunities you have and the strengths you have, and the way you can compete against teams with more resources than you. It can be done.

“Can Brighton win the Premier League four out of five times? No, probably not I’d say because 95 per cent of leagues are determined by finance. But if you’re not in those big ones, you want to be in the five per cent that is bucking the trend.

“How you do that is understanding your idea, the opportunity you have, and align whatever resources you have in a good way.

“It’s like warfare, sometime guerrilla warfare can win. You don’t always have to have the big guns and the big ammo. But sometimes it helps as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented