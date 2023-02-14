Greig Spence strikes late as Stirling Albion win at Bonnyrigg Rose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late Greig Spence goal gave second-placed Stirling a 2-1 win at Scottish League Two basement side Bonnyrigg Rose.

The visitors were ahead inside three minutes when Danny Denholm’s shot was saved by Paddy Martin and Dale Carrick was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Carrick should have had a second when Albion were awarded a 72nd-minute penalty but Martin pushed his effort against a post.

Instead Kevin Smith headed Rose level from a corner, but Spence won it for Stirling with three minutes left.