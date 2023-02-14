Ipswich stumble again as Bristol Rovers end losing run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich’s promotion push continued to stutter as Kieran McKenna’s side were held to a third successive draw in a 0-0 stalemate with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

It was a frustrating evening for the Tractor Boys, who dominated the first half as skipper Sam Morsy bossed the midfield and Rovers defended deeply but Cameron Humphreys headed their best chance wide.

Rovers captain Aaron Collins was then guilty of wasting the opening period’s best opportunity when he was put through by Anthony Evans but shot straight at Tractor Boys keeper Christian Walton.

After the break, Joey Barton’s side took the initiative and Gas skipper Collins had a rising shot pushed to safety by Walton, who also denied Scott Sinclair when he shot from 20 yards after good work by Collins.

Walton then had a lucky escape when he dropped Evans’ corner and Sinclair shot goalwards only for Luke Woolfenden to clear off the line, via a post.

Substitute Luke Broadhead’s shot was blocked late on by on-loan Brentford keeper Ellery Balcombe as Rovers ended a five-game losing streak.