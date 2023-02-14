Jack Clarke bags late brace as Sunderland see off QPR to move into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Clarke bags late brace as Sunderland see off QPR to move into top six

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 9:56 pm
Jack Clarke netted a late brace in Sunderland’s win (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Clarke netted a late brace in Sunderland’s win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jack Clarke scored a late brace as Sunderland claimed a 3-0 Championship win at QPR which took them up to sixth in the table as the west London side’s dismal run continued.

Luke O’Nien pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng to score the opener and Anthony Patterson saved Ilias Chair’s penalty midway through the second half, before former QPR loanee Clarke’s late double sealed another defeat for the hosts at Loftus Road.

QPR are now without a win in 10 matches in all competitions, have won just one of their past 17 and one of their 11 games since Neil Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale’s departure.

They were top of the table when they beat Wigan on October 22 but that was their last home win. Their latest defeat – their seventh at home this season – continued their alarming slide towards the relegation zone.

Sunderland – on the other hand – are now in the play-off places and unbeaten in eight away matches.

O’Nein put the visitors ahead after 34 minutes with his first league goal of the season.

Keeper Dieng fumbled Daniel Ballard’s header from Alex Pritchard’s right-wing corner, twice failing to gather the ball before O’Nien bundled it in from close range.

Dieng had produced two smart saves, keeping out a strike from O’Nien and denying Patrick Roberts.

On-loan Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt also had a chance for the Black Cats before they went ahead, firing into the side netting after QPR defender Jimmy Dunne had misjudged Trai Hume’s ball over the top.

At the other end, Jamal Lowe fired wide early on after slick build-up play involving Chair and Sam Field, but Sunderland began to assert themselves after that scare and seemed to be turning the screw before O’Nien netted.

As the hosts pushed for an equaliser after the interval, Chair saw an effort saved by Patterson and Lowe’s cross was glanced wide by Chris Martin.

And they were presented with a golden chance to level when Aji Alese was adjudged to have handled Chair’s cross while challenging Martin.

Chair attempted to place his resulting spot-kick in the middle of the goal but Patterson, diving to his left, managed to hook the ball away with his foot.

Sunderland almost added a second when Gelhardt turned Roberts’ low cross onto the crossbar.

But Clarke made no mistake after 82 minutes, cutting in from the left and tricking his way past Rob Dickie before slotting past Dieng.

And in stoppage time, Dan Neil exchanged passes with Pierre Ekwah on the right and teed up Clarke for a cool finish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented