Saxon Earley scores debut goal as Plymouth beat Oxford

Saxon Earley’s first goal for Plymouth helped Argyle stay top of League One with a 3-1 victory at Oxford.

The January signing from Norwich forced Sam Cosgrove’s pass over the line in the 65th minute when the home side failed to defend a free-kick.

Ryan Hardie then made sure of the points for Argyle in stoppage time when he converted from Callum Wright’s pullback for his 11th goal of the season.

Matt Butcher had scored his first goal for the club to put the Devon outfit ahead in the 19th minute. The midfielder ran on to Bali Mumba’s pass to fire past Simon Eastwood and delight the 2,000-plus fans in the sold-out away section.

Only a smart save by Eastwood from his own defender Sam Long prevented Plymouth from getting a second before the break.

But Argyle were stung by an Oxford equaliser just before half-time when Cameron Brannagan hammered a free-kick from wide on the left around the wall and past keeper Callum Burton.

However, Plymouth stepped up a gear in the second half as they made it three wins in the last four games.