Doncaster pick up third win in a row with victory over Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster claimed a third consecutive victory as they edged Barrow 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A first-half strike from wing-back James Maxwell was enough to decide a tight game, with Doncaster collecting a third clean sheet in a row to stay in touch with the play-off pack.

After a bright start, Doncaster took the lead on 18 minutes when Maxwell reacted superbly to slot home from close range after seeing an initial header blocked from a James Brown cross.

The hosts looked the more likely to add to the scoreline before the break, with Luke Molyneux twice going close with powerful drives.

Barrow were the stronger side in the early stages of the second half but failed to test home goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell until the hour mark, when he held a Billy Waters drive at his near post.

George Miller was close to hooking in a volley from a Brown cross as Rovers threatened a second.

Barrow continued to push for an equaliser but Mitchell got the better of Ged Garner and Waters to keep Rovers in front.