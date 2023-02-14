Callum Ainley and Ryan Finnigan get Crewe back on track against Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe ended a six-game winless run as they made the most of Jamie Sterry’s early red card to beat Hartlepool 2-0.

Callum Ainley and Ryan Finnigan earned their side a first success since New Year’s Day, which checked Hartlepool’s recent revival as Keith Curle’s side dropped back into the bottom two.

Dan Kemp drove an early free-kick into the side netting for Pools, who were down to 10 men after Sterry flung himself at Rio Adebisi near the halfway line.

Referee Neil Hair had no hesitation issuing a straight red to the wingback in the 13th minute with the Crewe defender left writhing on the pitch.

Elliott Nevitt dragged a good chance wide as Crewe looked to capitalise. At the other end Oli Finney should have made more of Kemp’s cross as it dropped invitingly, but the midfielder, who made a deadline-day switch to Pools from Crewe, blasted his volley over at the far post.

Crewe were ahead in the 31st minute when Dan Agyei rode a challenge near the byline and pulled the ball back for Ainley to thrash a right-footed finish into the corner.

And they doubled their lead soon after with a fine strike from on-loan Southampton youngster Finnigan, who despatched a volley past Jakub Stolarczyk after Joel Tabiner’s free-kick was cleared into his path.

Crewe were close to making the margin of victory more emphatic in the second half with Agyei driving into the side netting, Adebisi going close with a header and substitute Lachlan Brook’s deflected effort flying just over the top corner.