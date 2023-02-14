Promise Omochere fires Fleetwood to victory over Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood moved further away from the League One relegation places after claiming a 1-0 win over Peterborough thanks to Promise Omochere’s first-half goal.

The result makes it back-to-back league victories for the Cod Army, and three on the bounce in all competitions, to move them seven points clear of the drop zone.

Peterborough pressed from the start and came within inches of taking the lead when Jack Taylor’s long-range effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Jay Lynch.

It was Fleetwood who went in front, though, in the 20th minute, with Phoenix Patterson crossing to Omochere to head in at the back post.

Jonson Clarke-Harris had a chance to level for the visitors on the half-hour mark but his header from Nathanael Ogbeta’s centre was off-target.

Peterborough continued to search for an equaliser in the second half, with Taylor’s attempt drifting wide of the far post in the 61st minute after Ephron Mason-Clark had sent a low cross into the box.

But it was not to be for the Posh as they fell to a second successive league defeat.