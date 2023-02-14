Oli Hawkins strikes late as Gillingham move out of drop zone with Grimsby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oli Hawkins strikes late as Gillingham move out of drop zone with Grimsby win

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 10:18 pm
Gillingham earned a late win (Steven Paston/PA)
Gillingham earned a late win (Steven Paston/PA)

Oli Hawkins was Gillingham’s hero as Neil Harris’ side beat Grimsby 2-1 to move out of the League Two relegation zone.

Away side Grimsby were the better team in a forgettable first half, with striker George Lloyd curling an effort inches wide from distance before Anthony Driscoll-Glennon blazed his shot over.

Gillingham’s best chance fell to midfielder George Lapslie, who unselfishly looked to tee-up Hawkins instead of shooting 10 minutes before the break.

Five minutes after the interval, Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe produced a smart save to deny Tom Nichols from close range.

Then Lapslie, on his full debut for the Kent club, made amends for squandering his earlier chance on 56 minutes as he slotted home Dom Jefferies’ low cross.

Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan drew the visitors level when he rose highest to head home from Driscoll-Glennon’s delivery with 15 minutes remaining.

However, January signing Hawkins won the game with his first goal for the Gills as he looped a header past Crocombe three minutes from time.

