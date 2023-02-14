Bromley return to winning ways with narrow National League victory at Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley claimed their first win in five – after four-successive draws – as quickfire goals from Byron Webster and Michael Cheek helped them to a 2-1 National League win at Altrincham.

Reice Charles-Cook made a crucial save to deny Altrincham forward Jordan Hulme before Webster broke the deadlock after 20 minutes when he glanced a header beyond goalkeeper Oliver Byrne.

The Ravens, who have been held to draws by Aldershot, Dagenham, Scunthorpe and Maidenhead in recent weeks, doubled their lead three minutes later when Cheek netted the rebound, after Byrne could only parry Omar Sowunmi’s header.

Tyrese Sinclair pulled one back four minutes after half-time with a header from close range but Bromley held on for a victory that keeps them hot on the heels of the play-off places.