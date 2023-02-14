Matty Lund breaks Harrogate hearts with late leveller for Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was no love lost at Moor Lane as Salford City and Harrogate Town shared a point in a 1-1 draw.

After extending his relationship with the Sulphurites this week, Jack Muldoon celebrated his new deal by notching the opener.

However, the Ammies levelled late on through Matty Lund as Neil Wood’s side continue to flirt with an automatic promotion spot.

Conor McAleny was gifted a golden chance early on for the hosts, but January’s League Two Player of the Month could only sting the palms of Mark Oxley.

McAleny’s striker partner Callum Hendry then came closest to breaking the deadlock before the interval, but his dipping effort kissed the woodwork.

Despite Salford’s dominance, it was the visitors who opened the scoring as Muldoon rose to the occasion, slotting smartly beyond Alex Cairns at the near post.

The struggling Sulphurites looked destined for a crucial three points, but Lund – who scored a stoppage-time winner in the reverse fixture – crushed Harrogate hearts again when he rifled in a late leveller.