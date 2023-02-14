Struggling Gateshead hit back from two goals down to draw at Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-threatened Gateshead struck twice in the space of three minutes late on to snatch a 2-2 draw at fellow Vanarama National League strugglers Oldham.

Latics looked set to propel themselves away from the drop zone after Alex Reid converted his first goal for the club from close range to swiftly add to John Rooney’s simple 50th-minute opener.

But David Unsworth’s men were made to pay as resurgent Gateshead, who have now lost just one of their last seven league games, hit back at Boundary Park.

Kamil Conteh found the corner from outside the box nine minutes from time before Kenton Richardson completed a stunning fightback from the fourth-bottom visitors by bundling home the leveller two minutes later.