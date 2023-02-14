Neil Wood calls for more consistency after Salford draw with Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Wood says Salford City must find consistency in their bid for promotion after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Harrogate Town.

Jack Muldoon marked his new Sulphurites deal with the game’s opener shortly after the interval. When the hosts’ defence was carved open, Muldoon advanced forward before smartly finishing at Alex Cairns’ near post.

However, Matty Lund – who notched the winner in the reverse fixture – returned to haunt Harrogate again as he levelled late on.

The Ammies, who are now unbeaten in eight home games in all competitions, came close to snatching a winner but Ryan Watson’s header struck the crossbar.

“I thought we deserved more. It’s a point but it should have been three,” Wood said.

“I was pleased with our lads. They kept going and we want them to be relentless in their approach.

“It felt like it was a bit of a red wave, but some nights it just doesn’t fall for you.

“It’s a weird game because we’re coming away disappointed that we didn’t win but also pleased with how we played.

“At the start of the season, we didn’t have great home form but that’s changed on its head a little bit.

“We know we’ve got something going here at home. It’s good for us because it keeps confidence high.

“It’s frustrating when you think you should win and you see other teams have dropped points, but there’s still a long way to go.

“Things can change so quickly in this league, so we’ve got to find that consistency needed.”

Visiting Harrogate had their fair share of opportunities but could not build on Muldoon’s opener.

One win in eight games mean the Sulphurites continue to sit precariously above the relegation zone in 20th place.

Boss Simon Weaver said: “I was a bit disappointed for the players that we didn’t get all three points.

“I was delighted with the performance, there was grit, character, and a superb attitude.

“Every individual out there wore the badge with pride and our lead was well deserved.

“They were bound to come at us because they’re a decent team. It’s just a shame for our lads that it bounced to Lund, and he finished it well.

“But it’s an important point and one we can take back to Harrogate and be proud of.

“There’s some great unity in there after the game and they’re worn out because of the effort they put in.

“Jack Muldoon is an immense character in and around the club. He’s already got that legendary status.

“He’ll be determined now more than ever to keep this proud football team in the Football League.”