Bolton have become a team addicted to winning – boss Ian Evatt

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:03 pm
Ian Evatt's Bolton scored five past MK Dons on Tuesday night (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ian Evatt’s Bolton scored five past MK Dons on Tuesday night (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt watched his team dismantle MK Dons 5-0 in Sky Bet League One and declared: “We have become a team addicted to winning.”

But even a fifth-straight victory to lift Wanderers up to third – six points from an automatic promotion place – did not totally satisfy the Trotters chief.

Bolton’s goals came from five different defenders, including Manchester City loanee Luke Mbete on his home debut, as the Trotters made it back-to-back 5-0 successes.

“On the face of it, it looks fantastic but it is only one result,” insisted Evatt. “So, you have to enjoy these moments because you are only one result from things turning round.

“People may think I am dour but it doesn’t matter because I still think there is work to do and improvements to be made.

“However, the whole back five getting on the score sheet is probably a first I have ever seen.

“We have become a team addicted to winning and as long as we don’t get ahead of ourselves, there is more to come.

“Credit to them (MK Dons) because not every team has come and attacked us like they tried to and created chances.

“But when you throw the game open against us, we are a dangerous team. And we looked a real threat from set plays because that has probably been our kryptonite.”

Defensively, the visitors were poor. They were 3-0 down after 28 minutes as Declan John’s corners set-up goals for 19-year-old Mbete and Ricardo Santos – the skipper’s third goal in two games.

Gethin Jones grabbed the third before second-half strikes from Eoin Toal and Randell Williams completed Bolton’s tally.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said: “Defensively from set plays we are really disappointed to concede that amount of goals and look as vulnerable as we did.

“We never like losing games, particularly losing by that amount of goals.

“It is stinging with the players as it should do. But we cannot let it last too long.

“We have got to fix it and come back and be ready to go against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We know our jobs for set plays. We have certain responsibilities and challenge players to be aggressive in both boxes, particular on the defensive side of it. But we weren’t and we fell short.

“We will always have good moments because of the way we play and set-up. We have got to be composed in those moments and we weren’t. There were key moments of the game that cost us.

“To come away from home against a good team and to concede is hard to take.”

