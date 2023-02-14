Jamey Osborne earns point for Solihull Moors at Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half substitute Jamey Osborne struck just a few minutes after coming on to help Solihull Moors to a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

Chris Bush bagged his first goal for the hosts after rising highest to head Josh Rees’ corner beyond Ryan Boot in the 20th minute, although the play-off chasing Wood could not double their lead despite continuing to be on the front foot for the remainder of the half.

They were pegged back when Osborne, brought on after the restart, levelled within four minutes of his introduction as he thumped a half-volley into the net after Wood had only half cleared Justin Donawa’s cross.

Joe Sbarra was denied from a tight angle and Osborne missed the target as Moors threatened to take the lead but the visitors were grateful for goalkeeper Boot, who produced vital saves to thwart Danny Newton and George Broadbent late on.