Mark Hughes feels Bradford eased to victory over Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford boss Mark Hughes felt his side eased to victory as they ran out 2-0 winners over Tranmere at the University of Bradford Stadium.

The Bantams hit the front courtesy of Jamie Walker’s drilled effort which deflected past Mateusz Hewelt for his second goal in as many games.

Andy Cook sealed all three points with a header which looped in for his 19th of the season, securing all three points at home for the first time since New Year’s Day.

Hughes felt his side never looked threatened by Tranmere and was “pleased” to move within four points of the automatic promotion places, despite not holding a play-off spot.

Hughes said: “They never looked at any point in the game like they were going to make an impression on us so I think that’s credit to us.

“There were no real dramas in the game, we kept them at arm’s length and had a lot of control in the game.

“We got the goals and never really felt in any danger of conceding and in general a very good performance so I’m pleased.”

Just four points separate Carlisle in third position from Bradford in eighth, who sit just outside the play-offs and Hughes thinks his side are in a good position heading into the final third of the campaign.

He continued: “I’m surprised we are still in the same position but we have games in hand and plenty ahead of us.

“We’ve got to make sure we win those games in hand and that will put us in a really significant position in the league.

“We can’t afford to pass up opportunities to win games, especially at home we should be winning, we had absolutely the right mentality tonight and more of the same at the weekend.”

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon admitted his side gave away poor goals as they slumped to their fourth consecutive away defeat.

Mellon said: “You can’t give goals away like that.

“You can’t get the detail wrong and give them away in games like this, and we did, that second goal is just a horror show – the first one as well. We gave the ball in a good position in midfield.

“I think we were frustrating them and had a good shape, every time the ball came forward we turned them over and could see they were nervy but then we give a goal away like that and the atmosphere and the whole environment changes.

“We were playing with a good tempo and looking like we were going to do something. It’s disappointing and if I’m being honest I want to strangle him (Hewelt) because we gave away a goal when we were pushing for a result but I know we’ve got to take it on the chin.”